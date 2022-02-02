Help Our Brave Pittsfield Firefighters Put Out Firefighter Cancer

You might think that running into burning buildings might be the biggest threat to a firefighter's safety, but it's not. The number one threat to the health and well-being of firefighters is actually, Firefighter Cancer.

The numbers are startling...

According to FirefighterCancerSupport.org, cancer has caused 66 percent of the career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019. As a comparison, heart disease caused 18 percent of career line-of-duty deaths for the same period. The statistics come from the International Association of Fire Fighters. The same data set also says that cancer caused 70 percent of the line-of-duty deaths for career firefighters in 2016.

The CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Firefighters has found that firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population.

YOU can help...

In an effort to raise funds for and awareness of Firefighter Cancer, the Pittsfield Firefighters Local 2467 is taking part in the BFit Challenge First Responders Support Climb, powered by National Grid. The event itself is coming up this Sunday, February 6th in Boston, but you can step up right now and make a donation to support the men and women that work hard every day to keep us all safe.

Six members make up the Local 2647 team...

The Pittsfield Fire Department Local 2647 team consists of Jarrett Robitaille, Katie Medders, Rob Leary, Mike Herman, Mike McLaughlin, and Shawn Leary. You can click/tap HERE and select one or each of these individuals' names to make a donation on their behalf.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department Local 2647 Facebook page, as of January 31st fundraising is at $2600. There is still time to help out before event day on Sunday.

These guys/gals work so hard every day to keep us safe. We should all do what we can to help keep them safe!

