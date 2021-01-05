In an effort to help Take a Bite Out of Crime, WSBS on occasion will post one of the “Most Wanted” fugitives being sought by the Massachusetts State Police. Thirteen of the state’s most wanted perps are listed on the mass.gov website.

Of the thirteen listed, six have been captured one is dead and six are still on the loose. Today we are focusing on 49-year old Jude Demeis. His wanted poster picture was taken in 2016. This scumbag had a previous address in New York city and has ties to Northampton and Needham in Mass and Syracuse and Gilboa New York.

Demeis is wanted on a Sept. 10, 2019 warrant issued out of Hampshire Superior Court for Lascivious Pose / Exhibit Child in Nude and 3 counts of Child Pornography. According to State Police these charges stem from a multi-month investigation by the Northampton Police Department.

This d-bag is aware that he is wanted and is actively avoiding law enforcement. According to his wanted poster the perp is an avid mountain biker, very proficient with computers and is a rally car enthusiast.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jude Demeis contact the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Department of the Massachusetts State Police at 1800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873). Do not attempt to take action on your own.

Thank you for helping to Take a Bite Out of Crime!