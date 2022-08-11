Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
Don't tell local children's author Ty Allan Jackson, but when I was a kid, I used to hate to read. Maybe it was an early onset of ADHD, but no matter what I read, I found it hard to keep engaged.
With the lack of reading, though, comes an arrested vocabulary and poor spelling skills. I will say, however, some words are just HARD to spell especially with our tricky English language.
HERE ARE 20 WORDS THAT MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS CONSTANTLY MISSPELL!
1. It's TRIATHLON not TRIATHALON
2. It's CEMETERY not CEMETARY
3. It's GRAMMAR not GRAMMER
4. It's DEFINITELY not DEFINETLY
5. It's GOVERNMENT not GOVERMENT
6. It's RECEIVE not RECIEVE
7. It's ESPRESSO not EXPRESSO
8. It's PUBLICLY not PUBLICALLY
9. It's SEPARATE not SEPERATE
10. It's ASTIGMATISM not A STIGMATISM
11. It's CALENDAR not CALENDER
12. It's TONGUE not TOUNGE
13. It's UNFORESEEN not UNFORSEEN
14. It's FURTHER not FUTHER
15. It's COMMITTEE not COMMITEE
16. It's ECSTASY not ECSTACY
17. It's ENVIRONMENT not ENVIORNMENT
18. It's PRIVILEGE not PRIVALEGE
19. It's EMBARRASS not EMBARASS
20. It's RESTAURANT not RESTARAUNT
