Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell

Don't tell local children's author Ty Allan Jackson, but when I was a kid, I used to hate to read. Maybe it was an early onset of ADHD, but no matter what I read, I found it hard to keep engaged.

With the lack of reading, though, comes an arrested vocabulary and poor spelling skills. I will say, however, some words are just HARD to spell especially with our tricky English language.

HERE ARE 20 WORDS THAT MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS CONSTANTLY MISSPELL!

right wrong concept anyaberkut loading...

1. It's TRIATHLON not TRIATHALON

Milkos Milkos loading...

2. It's CEMETERY not CEMETARY

Cemetery Zoonar RF loading...

3. It's GRAMMAR not GRAMMER

NoRedInk Unsplash loading...

4. It's DEFINITELY not DEFINETLY

Movies Released in 1999 Paramount Pictures loading...

5. It's GOVERNMENT not GOVERMENT

March 25: United States government announces $2 trillion aid plan ALEX EDELMAN/AFP // Getty Images loading...

6. It's RECEIVE not RECIEVE

Economic Stimulus Package Tax Rebate Checks Printed Getty Images loading...

7. It's ESPRESSO not EXPRESSO

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

8. It's PUBLICLY not PUBLICALLY

1984 Ken Lund // Flickr loading...

9. It's SEPARATE not SEPERATE

Cracked gold wedding ring -- divorce or infidelity concept zimmytws loading...

10. It's ASTIGMATISM not A STIGMATISM

surprise entrepreneur holding his eyeglasses grey background dangrytsku loading...

11. It's CALENDAR not CALENDER

Calendar icon - Vector natrot loading...

12. It's TONGUE not TOUNGE

adogslifephoto adogslifephoto loading...

13. It's UNFORESEEN not UNFORSEEN

Confused young man KatarzynaBialasiewicz loading...

14. It's FURTHER not FUTHER

Issa Rae, Insecure HBO loading...

15. It's COMMITTEE not COMMITEE

Jan. 30: WHO declares a Public Health Emergency FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images loading...

16. It's ECSTASY not ECSTACY

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

17. It's ENVIRONMENT not ENVIORNMENT

Earth-Asia Pacific Region lixuyao loading...

18. It's PRIVILEGE not PRIVALEGE

94027 The Nation's Most Expensive Zip Code Getty Images loading...

19. It's EMBARRASS not EMBARASS

Jim (Jason Biggs Is Caught In An Embarrassing Moment By His Mom (Molly Cheek And Dad (Eugene Levy Getty Images loading...

20. It's RESTAURANT not RESTARAUNT

Large group of friends having fun and drinking beer at a restaurant Antonio_Diaz loading...