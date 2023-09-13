Here Are The Top 3 Steak Houses in Western MA

Let's face it: We have a craving for meat and potatoes as you can satisfy your appetite at one of these recommended restaurants which serve a generous dose of fine fare. The shocking part of this article is that Berkshire residents have to head east towards the Pioneer Valley to accomplish this task at hand. If you are willing to take an hour's drive, here are three suggestions on where to go for a fabulous lunch or dinner:

Ask anyone in Wilbraham where to find the best steak, and they’ll send you to Cima Restaurant & Chophouse located at Boston Post Road. They are well known for their classic steakhouse appetizers including artichoke hearts, gorgonzola garlic bread and shrimp cocktail. You are in good hands from start to finish here. You can begin by sampling their shrimp cocktail before heading on to their cowboy cut 22 ounce ribeye. Check out their magnificent options by going here.

Just west of Sturbridge, you'll find a unique eatery, Kaizen's Sushi Bar & Grill on Main Street in Fiskdale. A steak house that serves up sushi? You heard right. Nobody else combines Japanese, and America fare as this sleek and creative establishment is known for their deliciously fresh sushi and grill items. Start off with an order of sushi and gyoza for an appetizer accompanied by a glass of wine. The USDA choice sirloin or filet mignon comes highly recommended. Don’t forget a few shots of sake to wash it all down. A different and unforgettable dining experience awaits you. Check out their website for more details.

In the heart of Springfield, you'll find Max's Tavern which is located in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Plaza, a perfect stop over before or after you check out the facility that houses memorabilia from NBA legends who contributed to the sport in high fashion. You’ll find nothing but the best in contemporary American fare which features classic chophouse favorites and drinks. Start with a glass of wine and try their seared blue crab cake or calamari plus don't forget their butternut squash soup made with chai spices and coconut milk. For steak, a classic filet mignon with wine is a mandatory pairing. See for yourself what you can experience by going on-line for more delicious options.

BOTTOM LINE: This trio of "carnivore friendly" restaurants will truly satisfy your meat and potatoes craving as a mandatory road trip is highly recommended.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.enjoytravel.com)

(Exterior of Max's Tavern courtesy of www.maxtavern.com)