Here Is When You Can & Cannot Wear Two Masks

Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Masks work best when everyone wears them, but not all masks provide the same protection.

How well a mask fits, how well it filters the air, and how many layers it has are all important to consider when choosing which mask to wear. Wearing a mask around people who do not live with you or when someone in your house is sick is now even more critical with the increased spread of new COVID-19 variants, some of which appear to spread more easily and quickly than the original virus that causes COVID-19.

CDC - www.cdc.gov

A lot of people are double-masking it after the CDC said two masks can offer more protection. But you shouldn't do it with every type of mask.

Here are two mask combos you shouldn't use.

Don't wear a second mask over an N95 mask, or KN95 mask. N95s are designed to fit tight and make a seal. And wearing a second mask on top of it could make it fit worse. Plus, it can be a little hard to breathe.

Don't use two disposable masks on top of each other. We're talking about the blue, surgical ones a lot of people wear.

They're not designed to fit tight and make a seal. But wearing a second one can mess with the fit and prevent you from breathing through the fabric. So more air comes in through the sides.

You can wear two cloth masks though. Or a disposable mask with a cloth mask, because they tend to fit better that way. The CDC recommends putting the disposable one on first, and then a cloth mask on top of it.

