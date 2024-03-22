In April, The Skies Above Will Look Different In Massachusetts

Get ready for a spectacular show: A total solar eclipse will occur above the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8. Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon. Rochester, New York, Cleveland, Ohio and Austin, Texas, will see a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured. Other locations will see a partial eclipse.

lilkar lilkar loading...

The question is if Massachusetts will fall into this realm of seeing this historical moment in the skies above. To determine the status of how your area will be affected you can access this link by going here and follow the detailed directions as your answer will be provided within seconds.

Another important component is to watch the eclipse with specialty glasses as regular sunglasses will NOT protect you from the strength of this presentation. It is advisable to get the proper equipment by wearing a pair that could handle the magnitude of this once in a lifetime showing.

attachment-Eclipse Glasses loading...

(Photo image of eclipse glasses courtesy of www.Amazon.com)

Be sure they are made by The American Astronomical Society and NASA have certified as safe. Eclipse glasses should all have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon. Look for the important ISO reference number 12312-2 and you'll be good to GO!

Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance // Getty Images Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance // Getty Images loading...

They are available by going to Amazon.com where a selection of legitimate glasses are sold at reasonable prices. This is one purchase where you do NOT want to go towards a second party who can sell you something that could cause permanent damage to your eyesight.

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

NASA's estimates that on April 8 the moon will travel along the path of totality in North America starting in northern Mexico. The moon's shadow is scheduled to pass into Texas a little before 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time It will then cover portions of the Midwest and East Coast and touch southeast Canada before it moves back out to sea.

Summer background, orange sky with glowing sun Xurzon loading...

If you cannot find certified glasses, there are other ways to view the eclipse, including with a shadow box that you can make yourself. You'll need a small or large box, white paper, tape and aluminum foil. This will act as your personal pinhole projector. Make sure you create a half inch pin hole surrounded by aluminum foil, then hold the box over your head, but make sure the pin hole is facing toward he paper and you'll see a small image of the sun.

We'll end with a musical selection featuring a # 1 song from Bonnie Tyler, although she doesn't mention the sun, it's a similar scenario!

BOTTOM LINE: Be careful on your approach to this sensitive experience and enjoy the show!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a solar eclipse outline provided by www.usatoday.com)