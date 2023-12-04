Here’s A Trio Of The Best Mountain & Hiking Trails In MA

Now that winter is right around the corner, it is STILL a prime opportunity to explore the great outdoors as residents and visitors can check out breath taking views from high up above. We have three options throughout The Bay State where two places can give you a bird's eye view of what this state has to offer and there is another option where you can remain on solid ground. Let's start with the "aerial view" of peaks and valleys that you can explore, but dress accordingly now that colder weather is amongst us:

First stop: Mount Greylock which has been designated as the highest point in Massachusetts. At 3,491 feet from its peak on a clear day, you can see as far as 90 miles away. No matter when you visit, there's plenty to do and see. The park is open dawn to dusk, but keep in mind auto roads are CLOSED for the winter season.

A footnote: There is a NEW VEHICLE RESTRICTION. Those greater than 22 feet in length are prohibited from travelling on the Mount Greylock Auto Roads and to the Summit.

The trails at Mount Greylock Reservation vary in difficulty from casual to extremely difficult. During the winter months, you can snowmobile and check out trails to the summit. Hunters are welcome to the reservation, but some restrictions apply.

For groups of less than 50 people, call the Mount Greylock Visitor Center at (413) 499-4262 prior to scheduling transportation, and at least two weeks prior to date of visit to avoid scheduling conflicts with other events at the park. If the group exceeds 50 people, a minimum of 45 days advance notice and a special use permit are required as a $5 application fee will be charged. For more information, call the park at (413)499-4262.

Our second stop: Princeton, home of the 3,000-acre Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in neighboring Worcester county offers plenty of natural and recreational opportunities. You can indulge in skiing during the winter months while enjoying the scenic views from this 2,006-foot peak.

For starters, take your car straight to the summit of Wachusett Mountain, for a breathtaking 360 degree view where you can hike on the 17 miles of trails, through forests, meadows, and ponds. Parking is free in perimeter parking lots on roads outside of the park. For more details, check out their web site by going here

Last but not least, how about a hike and you are experiencing this adventure on solid ground in The Bay State's capital. You can choose to stop and explore one or more of the 16 historical sites and attractions.

We are referring to the famous Freedom Trail. You would go through some of Beantown's most historic neighborhoods including Boston Common, The Old State House, Fanueil Hall, The Bunker Hill Monument, The Old North Church and Paul Revere's House just to name a few as you explore memorable sites from the birth of American liberty. The tour emcompasses anywhere between 90 minutes and 2 hours.

A complete list of happenings can be found on the Freedom Trail web site

BOTTOM LINE: There is ALWAYS something to do when in The Commonwealth. Seize the moment!