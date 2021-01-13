Hiking Access Trail To Mahanna Cobble Re-Opening January 13

On Jan. 13, Berkshire Natural Resources Council, Bousquet Mountain, and Mill Town welcome the re-opening of the improved hiking access trail to Mahanna Cobble.

According to a news report from WTEN/10 News Albany, the hiking access trail to Mahanna Cobble, from the base of Bousquet Mountain. Mahanna Cobble is a conservation reserve owned and managed by BNRC.

The Mahanna Cobble Trail is a 1-mile long single-track trail with switch-back turns and stone steps. The total distance is 3.2 miles for an out-and-back trip.

Hiking and snowshoeing to Mahanna Cobble, a south-facing natural destination atop Bousquet Mountain is free and open to the public.

The first section of the trail follows a 0.6-mile route on Bousquet property. Hikers will start at the top of Bousquet’s “Tube Town.” Signage and blue blazes painted on trees will guide hikers to the Russel ski slope, and then upward along a woodland path.

Hikers will need to cross the Drifter ski slope to enter the Mahanna Cobble Trail. Hikers should be cautious, as both Russel and Drifter are active ski slopes.

Mill Town’s Managing Director, Carrie Holland, had this to say:

The partnership with BNRC continues to be so valuable as their trail stewardship has opened the door to welcome a wider diversity of outdoor enthusiasts to the Bousquet campus. Bousquet Mountain will continue to be a destination for skiers, snowboarders, and tubers, but now with Mahanna Cobble re-opening we can enjoy expanded on-mountain offerings for those looking for alternatives to downhill activities.

