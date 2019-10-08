As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

First off, I'm not going to lie. There are way more than just 12 costumes in this list because once I started I just couldn't stop and I am now addicted to browsing images of cats and dogs wearing costumes. My newfound addiction, however, will benefit you greatly by narrowing down the perfect costume for your furry best friend this Halloween. Most of these costumes come in a whole mess of sizes to fit any cat or dog so don't let the display images fool you - the world is your pet costume oyster.

I'm a big fan of any dog and dinosaur combination but this triceratops headpiece takes the cretaceous cake. It's perfect for any pet that prefers a simple hat to a full-body costume (if those pets even exist) and is just too darn cute despite those menacing horns. However, I would be remiss if I didn't share the runner's up in this category which includes Stegosaurus Dog, Pupasaurus Rex, and Raptor Dog.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2nIpHv6

The obvious choice for any papal pupper, this three-piece set comes with a printed Miter headpiece, red and white printed body costume, and detachable stole. If you haven't chosen your own Halloween costume yet I highly suggest purchasing this for your dog and securing a classic priest or nun costume for yourself. You'll win all the costume contests. Trust me on this.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2pqXOIn

Pizza + Cat = Pizza Cat and I cannot stop laughing at this amazing mashup. Curious about other pet and food combinations? Lucky for you I've done tons of research and am happy to share my findings such as Dragon Fruit Pet, Sushi Pet, Hamburger Dog, Toast Head Cat, and Taco Pet (complete with sombrero).

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2ppxHl3

Rawrr! Am doggo! Doin' a king of the jungle! This heckin' adorable lion mane comes with a tail topper too for the full ferocious effect. And who would have ever guessed that there are so many pet lion mane costume options out there? I wouldn't have but was delighted to discover one for little guys, another one for cats, one that comes in white, and another one that comes in black.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2nRPyk7

If you can get one of these pieces on your cat, much less all three or even a combination of two, I applaud you. The cloak and bowler hat combo just looks so darn dapper! And the "magical black bat wings" have bones printed on them making them far superior, and far spookier, than any other traditional pet bat wings on the market.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2n3XxdC

Special delivery, indeed! Dogs can have a love-hate relationship with deliverymen (my heart goes out to you, USPS Mail Carrier) and that's what makes this costume pick so ironic and so hilarious. Not to mention the stuffed "people arms" that velcro to the included package prop because that's just comedy gold if you ask me.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2ouSSBQ

Everyone wants to be a rock star deep down inside and your pet is no exception. Why not help fulfill their dreams by strapping a guitar on them? Honestly, I don't think this costume applies to just Halloween. I think any pet lucky enough to own one should don it on every walk, every car ride, and every single holiday there is.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2nSWRrQ

Regular cats have nine lives but, if my cat math is correct, any cat in this octopus cat hat will magically gain another life or two. Featuring bulbous eyes and gangly legs this headpiece is a hit all around. If you happen to have a cat and a dog, please put this lobster costume on your dog and treat your neighbors to an ocean-themed pet parade.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2nS9UK3

Eeyore may have a touch of melancholy but it's no secret that everyone loves him despite that and I can pretty much guarantee that people will LOVE your dog in an Eeyore costume. Prefer another Pooh character? Rubie's Disney has the whole gang: Tigger, Piglet, and Winnie the Pooh himself.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/334YLoh

The doctor will see you meow! This little number is extra adorable with its scrubs and dangling first aid kit but I think the real show stopper is the lab coat complete with printed stethoscope and pockets with prescription pad and medicine bottle.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2ppoAkj

Cowboy up! The cowboy's face on this costume kills me and I can't help but picture it being tossed about while riding a dog with the zoomies. If your dog is anything like my dog, though, that stuffed little cowboy would be toast soon enough so you may want to explore the more traditional cowboy costumes available out there.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2phDCsb

I'm pretty sure this unicorn hat comes straight from some sort of Lisa Frank themed pet heaven and boy am I glad that we get to enjoy it here on earth. While we're on the Lisa Frank topic you should probably take a gander at this peacock costume, this dolphin costume, and this snow leopard costume while you're at it.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2oBWmCg