Every so often we receive a bit of good news with positive things happening to wonderful people of Berkshire County and the information below is a great example of this.

Rachel Duvall, LICSW, of Berkshire County has been named to Community Health Programs’ behavioral health team. She will be based at CHP Lee Family Practice.

Most recently employed as a psychotherapist/social worker with Counseling Center in the Berkshires in Pittsfield, Duvall provides individual, family and couples counseling, collaborating as needed with medical and psychiatric professionals on behalf of clients.

At Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Duvall was an adjunct professor of psychology, program director of RISE (Rockers for Intervention, Support & Education) and deputy Title IX coordinator.

She has also worked as a social worker and coordinator for a school-based counseling program and in community-based mental health settings.

She earned her master’s degree in social work from New York University’s Silver School of Social Work, and she also holds a master of fine arts in acting from the National Theatre Conservancy in Denver, Colo. She earned her bachelor of science degree in theater performance, with associated study in psychology, from the University of Evansville in Indiana, where she graduated with honors.

A Great Barrington resident, Rchel is a volunteer with Multicultural BRIDGE.

If you see Rachel out and about tell her congratulations and wish her well as this position is well deserved. We love to to see people thrive in the community especially coming off of the pandemic. It's nice to be getting back to normal. Congratulations Rachel!

