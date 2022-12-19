Is It Illegal To Drive Without Headlights On When It’s Snowing In Massachusetts?

The eastern part of Massachusetts has little to no snow compared to the western part of the state as of Monday. Two moderate snow makers dumped around a foot (maybe a little more) of snow, collectively, to parts of western Massachusetts over the last eight days.

I drive to work earlier in the morning than most people do and it's usually dark for more than half of the year, so headlights are a must. My truck is newer and obviously comes with "Auto" mode regarding headlights, so I never touch it.

Inclement weather usually calls for slower driving, headlight use, windshield wiper use, and overall a heightened sense of caution.

The Massachusetts Headlight/Windshield Wiper Law

In 2015, Massachusetts passed a law requiring all vehicles, when their windshield wipers are on, headlights must also be on.

The law requires that headlights and taillights be turned on when windshield wipers are on, when low light or weather conditions prevent other vehicles or people from being seen at 500 feet, and a half-hour after sunset and a half-hour before sunrise. -boston.com

So, What About Snow?

Although most of us drivers could /probably/ manage driving through some light snow or flurries with out the use of windshield wipers and/or headlights, but... most of the time that is not the case.

Nine times out of ten, drivers have their wipers on during snow, no matter what time of day it is (light or dark).

So..... that means...

Yes, it is illegal not to have headlights on while driving in snow when wipers need to be on!