Is This Berkshire Market Home To The Most Celebrity Sightings?

Celebrities come to The Berkshires "to escape", leave 'em alone! Sure, that may be true, but if you ask them for a picture and/or an autograph, what can they say? It's not like it's never happened before.

If you were like the younger version of me, you might have walked up to Nomar Garciaparra at "The Rack" in Boston, drunkenly slapped him on the back, and said hello, (this is an absolute true story). The older version of me is a little more gun-shy about approaching celebrities.

Since taking over the morning show here at Live 95.9 about 8 years ago now, I don't get out a TON, but I have bumped into a few celebrities over the years and have said nothing to them.

When I say a few, I literally mean three, and two have been at Guido's Fresh Marketplace on the Pittsfield/Lenox line. Here we go...

JOSHUA JACKSON

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

RACHEL MADDOW

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

The other one was Aaron Lewis (Staind), who I "ran into" at Target in Lanesborough.

Of course, there are the frequent flyers... Most recently, Mark Wahlberg has been seen bopping around, and the occasional James Taylor, Al Roker, and Meryl Streep sightings every year it seems.

BUT WE WANNA KNOW WHERE YOU HAVE SEEN CELEBRITIES IN THE BERKSHIRES...

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.