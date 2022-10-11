It’s Almost Time To Change Those Clocks Again, Massachusetts!

Let's face it, most U.S. citizens want to do away with the changing of the clocks twice a year. Collectively, Americans feel that more daylight in the afternoon is benficial for safety and the conservation of energy.

A proposed permanent "Daylight Saving Time" reached the federal government and passed in the Senate, but nothing has come out of it yet.

Per the Senate's bill, permanent daylight saving time would take effect on Nov. 5, 2023, if the legislation passes the House and receives the president's signature. Two months since the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, the U.S. House has yet to start discussion on it. -sleepfoundation.org

Unless one works super early in the morning, most would benefit from a permanent Daylight Saving Time. Even if you work early, I think most would still like it, actually. I assume The House has bigger fish to fry at the moment...

There has been some changes to when we actually change the clocks over the last two decades. Under President George W. Bush we went from a April/October change to a March/November change.

You Know What's Funny?

The amount of people I hear when the clocks spring forward in March say, "I can't believe I'm gonna lose an hour of sleep tonight"! It's ONE hour, folks.

So, When Do We "Fall Back" This Year?

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 2 a.m. Most, obviously, change their non-smart clocks back on Saturday night before they go to bed!