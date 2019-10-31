Who’s Excited About an Extra Hour of Sleep?

It's that time of year again. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2:00 AM. Make sure you turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening. Some folks may not be a fan of the time change as it means that it will be getting dark earlier in the afternoon but for someone like me who wakes up at 3:00 AM, I welcome the extra hour of sleep.

Here are some historical facts about Daylight Saving Time thanks to cnn.com

1784 - The idea of daylight saving is first conceived by Benjamin Franklin.

1914-1918 - Britain goes on DLS during World War I.

Mar. 19, 1918 - The Standard Time Act establishes time zones and daylight saving. Daylight saving is repealed in 1919, but continues to be recognized in certain areas of the United States.

1945-1966 - There is no federal law regarding Daylight Saving Time.

1966 - The Uniform Time Act of 1966 establishes the system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States. The dates are the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. States can exempt themselves from participation.

1974-1975 - Congress extends DLS in order to save energy during the energy crisis.

1986-2006 - Daylight Saving Time begins on the first Sunday in April and ends on the last Sunday in October.

Aug. 8, 2005 - President George W. Bush signs the Energy Policy Act of 2005 into law. Part of the act will extend Daylight Saving Time starting in 2007, from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

2007 - Under the new laws, all of Indiana now observes Daylight Saving Time, where only certain areas of the state did before.