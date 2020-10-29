Halloween Weekend Includes Extra Sleep

This weekend we'll see plenty of activity as Halloween will be taking place on Saturday. In addition there will be a full blue moon Saturday evening (the moon turns full at 10:49 a.m. EDT) and after all that, we'll be receiving an extra hour of sleep come Sunday morning.

Yes it's already that time to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially ends as of 2 a.m. on Sunday morning (Nov. 1). Though we'll see less daylight, it will be nice to get some extra sleep especially for me since I wake up at an ungodly hour for the morning shift. Are you excited for the extra hour of sleep or do prefer the longer days?

Here are a couple of Daylight Saving Time fun facts according to timeanddate.com

Modern DST has only been used for about 100 years but ancient civilizations are known to have engaged in comparable practices thousands of years ago. For example, the Roman water clocks used different scales for different months of the year to adjust the daily schedules to the solar time.

Daylight Saving Time is now used in over 70 countries worldwide and affects over one billion people every year. The beginning and end dates vary from one country to another.

So Happy Halloween, Happy Full Blue Moon and Happy Extra sleep.