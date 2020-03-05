It’s Almost Time to Spring Forward

Soon we'll be able to say goodbye to dark days and cabin fever as we get closer to Spring. A sign that Spring is on the horizon is the fact that Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday morning, Mar. 8. The time change officially kicks in at 2:00 A.M. on Sunday.

The time change is also the perfect time to check and test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors along with changing the batteries in the units.

So don't forget to set your clock ahead one hour before you go to bed this Saturday evening as we spring ahead and look forward to brighter and warmer days. How will you spend the longer days of light?