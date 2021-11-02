Doing this Sunday could save your family’s life…

This is the last week of Daylight Saving Time. Sunday at 3 am is when the time on the east coast will officially be turned back 1-hour. I personally do not know anyone nutty enough to stay up until 3 am to fall back or even crazier set the alarm for 3 so you can end Daylight Saving Time in real-time. There isn't any Clock Police so you are fine turning your clocks back before you go to bed on Sunday or Sunday morning...or even next Tuesday if you don't have anywhere to be on time. As if we all haven’t all complained about how dark it is by 6:00 already, next Monday it will be dark by 5:00 and get darker earlier as the months go on.

With the changing of clocks, it is also recommended that you should also change the battery in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Newer detectors often come with a 10-year built-in battery. The date on those detectors should also be checked and tested to make sure they are still in good working order.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that you test your detectors once every month and change the batteries every 6-months. Coordinating the clock change with changing smoke detector batteries serves as a great reminder when you do one, make sure you also do the other. You can also take it one step further and make sure the fire extinguishers are also current, in good working order, and accessible.

Daylight Saving Time (not daylight savings time) was ratified as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. It begins on the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November. It was designed to make better use of daylight during the spring and summer months, mainly geared towards agriculture. During daylight saving time most states will enjoy 7 ½ months of daylight and 4 ½ months of standard time.

There are exceptions to the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa are the only locations that do not take part in daylight saving time and remain on standard time all year long.

