He might need to call for backup after this.

A Boston Police officer was caught on video trying to use a slide at a children's playground this week. Unfortunately for him, the slide won.

The video shared by Live Boston has been viewed more than 43 million times on Twitter alone.

The 8-second clip begins with a shot of the metal sliding board at a playground at City Hall Plaza in downtown Boston.

After a couple loud thumps, the officer's body comes haphazardly tumbling out of the slide's chute. He nearly flies off the side before coming to rest face-first on the ground.

This is just painful to watch.

According to Boston's NBC 10, the officer sustained minor injuries. The report also said the officer did not miss any time from work and will not face disciplinary action for the incident.

A reporter for the TV station decided to see the slide for himself in hopes of determining what may have caused the officer to careen out of the chute.

Instead of kids and parents recklessly sliding, the reporter found nothing but smiles at the park.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told NBC 10 that should would look into the incident involving the officer and also promised to check in to see how he was doing.

According to The Boston Globe, the addition of the slide was included as part of a $95 million facelift to City Hall Plaza that opened last November.

