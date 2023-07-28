Remember that kid in zombie face paint who told everyone he liked turtles on the evening news several years ago?

He shell-shocked fans this week with a triumphant return 16 years after he first appeared during a live broadcast on Portland, Oregon's KGW.

Here's the original video in case you're not part of its 73 million views:

According to an updated story from KGW, Jonathon Ware was 10 years old when first told a reporter "I like turtles" while being clad in zombie-like face paint.

Ware donned the face paint once again this week, and returned to the internet to let everyone know he does in fact still like turtles.

Paramount Pictures is currently promoting the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" animated movie.

They looked toward Ware to give his approval of the movie in a recently released promotional video.

The clever video closely follows the dialogue and pacing of the original KGW clip from 16 years ago.

This time, however, a reporter dressed to look like series character April O'Neil promotes the new movie at the end of the brief interview.

KGW credits MySpace for the rise in popularity of the original video shot May 31, 2007 at Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

Johnathon's turtle declaration was even named by Time magazine to be among the 50 best YouTube in 2010. The original has been parodied several times over since it aired.

"It's made our family so much stronger," Tina Ware, Johnathon's mom, told the TV station in a follow-up story that aired in 2017. "You learn about having some fame in your family and you learn how to deal with it.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" opens in theaters on Aug. 2.

