20 Beautiful ‘Breathtaking’ Photos of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

In a recent article published by Trips to Discover, Martha's Vineyard was named one of the 17 best vacation destinations on the East Coast and was one of three on the list from Massachusetts. The other two were Boston and Provincetown, Cape Cod. All three destinations seem to be prime locations for a summer vacation. Let's take a look at Trips to Discover's write-up on Martha's Vineyard as a recommended vacation destination.

This island, accessed by ferry from Cape Cod, offers something for visitors of all types with beautiful beaches, a picturesque lighthouse, brightly painted gingerbread cottages, and charming hotels. While it may be best known for its natural attractions like South Beach State Park, Mytoi and Aquinnah Cliffs, you won’t want to miss taking a spin on the historic Flying Horses carousel. You can also enjoy fantastic farmers’ markets, sip cold pints at Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery or The Black Dog Tavern and perhaps catch a glimpse of a celebrity or two.

There's no doubt that the views of Martha's Vineyard are something out of a movie or something one can only dream of. The good news is that these colorful and breathtaking sights are real and absolutely stunning. Tourists from all over the world have captured Martha Vineyard's natural beauty on camera and thanks to their kindness and passion, we are able to share some of those photos with you. After taking a tour of these photos I wouldn't be surprised if Martha's Vineyard will be on your bucket list of vacation destinations.

20 Breathtaking Photos of Martha's Vineyard

