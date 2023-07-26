With more and more people making the smart attempt to eat healthier utilizing fresher ingredients these days, frozen food might be a vanishing food trend. But way back when I was growing up (with Mom shepherding three kids back and forth to and from school and after-school events), frozen food entrees were a staple of my family's diet.

Get our free mobile app

If I mention "frozen food" to you, what's the first brand that pops into your head? Stouffer's? Hot Pockets? Green Giant? Hungry Man? Swanson's? Red Baron pizzas? Healthy Choice? Birds-Eye? Steak-umm? Ore-Ida (oh those tater tots!)? And the list goes on...

If you don't mind taxing your brain a little, what would you guess would be the most popular frozen food brand in Massachusetts? Recently, the team at Mr. Appliance, the appliance repair experts, set out to find the most popular fast food brand in every state.

To come up with the results, they analyzed Google Trends data to find the #1 most-searched-for frozen food brand in each state. And I must say that their findings proved to be very interesting!

I have to confess that the most popular frozen food brand in the Commonwealth would NOT have been my first (or even second guess, probably) guess. But, now that I think about it, the #1 choice for Massachusetts makes perfect sense.

Are you ready? The #1 most popular frozen food brand in the Bay State is Gorton's, one of this country's most iconic seafood brands! Do you remember those classic TV commercials featuring the Gorton's fisherman? See what I mean? Maybe because I'm not a seafood fan, but that would not have been my first guess.

Check out the full rankings at Mr. Appliance's website here. There's some very interesting stuff to check out. For instance, the iconic frozen waffle brand Eggo was the most searched for in four states making it one of the most popular brands in this country overall!

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

[carbongallery id="64bef8c1f0b335534d70dfe"]