Massachusetts Has the Absolute Best School System in America

There are many reasons why one would want to live and start a family in Massachusetts. From safe living, the four seasons, and cultural attractions galore, the Bay State is a prime spot when it comes to laying down roots. Massachusetts chalks up another win as it was recently revealed by Wallet Hub that Massachusetts has the best school in America.

How Did Wallet Hub Come to Discover that Massachusetts Has the Best School System in America?

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores. Massachusetts ranks at #1 with a total score of 73.02. When it came to Math Test Scores, Massachusetts ranks at the top of the list as well.

Get our free mobile app

Other States Rounding Out The Top 5 Include the Following:

#2 Connecticut

#3 New Jersey

#4 Wisconsin

#5 Virginia

If education is an important aspect for you when choosing where to live, Massachusetts is certainly a state you'll want to consider. You can check out more details and see how all of the states ranked on Wallet Hub's study by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.