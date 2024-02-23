Oddly Enchanting Margaritaville House is Fitting Tribute to Late Jimmy Buffett
Who needs a touristy Margaritaville restaurant when you can have one in your own backyard.
A home for sale in Folsom, California it being touted as an "entertainer's paradise" thanks to its Margaritaville-themed backyard. Sure, it isn't exactly what the late Jimmy Buffett was singing about in one of his biggest songs, but it truly is the ultimate house for any Parrot Head.
The front of the home, located a little less than 30 miles east of Sacramento, is fairly unassuming. There is nothing in the front lawn that screams "hey, we have our own Margaritaville out back."
Small touches decorating the inside of the home give hints to the Buffett-inspired backyard. There's a bathroom with a nautical theme complete with anchors to hold towels. A similarly themed bedroom is situated just a few steps away from the outdoor party area.
READ MORE: Meet The Newly Discovered Snail Named In Honor Of Jimmy Buffett
The highlight of the backyard is the carefully manicured bushes spelling out "Margaritaville." Blue landscaping rocks flow down from the greenery making it look like you're oceanside.
Of course, the nearby pool is one of the main selling points of the home.
"Lounge beneath the retractable awning, sipping cocktails as the sun sets, or take a refreshing dip in the pool," the Margaritaville home's listing reads. There's also a huge outdoor pizza oven if going back inside for food seems like too much work.
Pour yourself a drink, find that lost shaker of salt and step inside this amazing home that would have certainly made Jimmy Buffett proud.
Margaritaville House Is Fitting Tribute To The Late Jimmy Buffett
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker