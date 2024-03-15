Why Are People Wrapping Cars With Chicken Wire?

Those who venture deep into the wilds to go hiking may have seen this peculiar situation at a trailhead many times - entire parking lots of vehicles wrapped in chicken wire held onto the vehicle with sticks, lumber, and rocks.

It is a strange sight, and those who have never witnessed something like this before could be utterly confused by the whole situation. While many speculate as to why such an occurrence happens at a trailhead, there is a logical reason for it.

Get our free mobile app

So thieves won't steal catalytic converters? It seems plausible, but that is not the reason.

As a car enthusiast, this video made me cringe at the thought of wrapping a vehicle in chicken wire. Think of how terrible those sharp tips of the chicken wire are for the paint.

Wrapping Chicken Wire Around a Car in the Mountains

The reason for the chicken wire seems to be to keep rodents out from under the car.

Animals such as porcupines and marmots seem to love chewing on rubber. Imagine leaving after a long hike, only to find your car has been vandalized by a tiny animal, rendering your transportation useless.

Should You Wrap Your Car in Chicken Wire?

While this method may seem like it would be an effective deterrent for mountain rodents, the National Park Service says that using chicken wire around your vehicle is no longer advised.

Instead, those who park their vehicles in areas that are prone to marmot and porcupine vandalism are encouraged to use a tarp. The tarp method is used when you lay a tarp in the parking area, drive the vehicle onto the tarp, and wrap the tarp around your vehicle while ensuring you cover the wheel wells. More information on how to use the tarp method can be found at the National Park Service.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval