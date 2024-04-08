This Popular McDonald’s Burger Has Jumped in Price 168% in Past 10 Years

If you feel your go-to McDonald's order has started to break the bank in recent years, you might be on to something according to a recent report.

For one particular sandwich, the price has increased by 168% in the past decade.

Online Concern About McDonald's Prices

Scroll social media just about any time of the day and you'll surely run across someone who has a beef with fast food prices. It's understandable as customers are hit hard while chains try to offset costs.

McDonald's, in particular, has become a favorite target among those with super-sized complaints regarding the cost of a meal out.

Earlier this year, several TikTok videos surfaced from people claiming the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich had gotten smaller. McDonald's has since denied the claim.

A couple months later, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) lamented about the current cost of breakfast at McDonald's.

Price Of This McDonald's Menu Item Has Increased The Most

The latest from Business Insider gives merit to some of the concerns over the rising cost of McDonald's food. The outlet reported the McDouble sandwich alone has seen a 168% price increase in the past 10 years.

The McDouble suffered the highest price increase among all McDonald's menu items in the past decade. Business Insider said the price of the sandwich increased from $1.19 in 2014 to $3.19 in 2024.

Medium Fries was next on the list with a 138% price increase in the past 10 years. Rounding out the top 3 was the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal that Business Insider says went from $5.39 in 2014 to $11.99 in 2024.

It should be noted that pricing often varies by location. Business Insider says franchisees are able to control their own menu prices.

