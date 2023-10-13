Peek Inside Barbara Walters’ Chic, $20 Million New York City Apartment for Sale

Imagine the dinner parties, meetings, and gatherings that have happened in this chic, residence on the affluent, ritzy Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

It will cost someone nearly $20 million dollars to buy the late TV icon Barbara Walters' incredible 11-room apartment on Manhattan's pricey Upper East Side on famous 5th Avenue. Barbara, who broke barriers in television journalism for women during her decades-long career, passed away at the age of 93 on December 30, 2022. May she continue to rest in power and peace.

⁠

Now, her place in the white-glove cooperative or co-op at 944 5th Avenue next to Central Park, where she lived for 30 years until her death, is listed by Alexa Lambert of Compass. They describe the property as giving a feeling of being in a beautiful hotel in the French countryside.

⁠

According to Robb Report, her apartment spans the entire 6th floor, and is filled with collectible pieces, art, and sentimental mementos from her life. It's also got 10-foot ceilings where she has it configured for two bedrooms. However, it is a five bedroom, five bathroom apartment according to the listing, with expansive views of Central Park. The living room has three large picture windows with a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a formal dining room. There's also a dressing room with a full mirrored wall and lounge, built-in wardrobes, and artfully painted motifs on some of the walls.

Of course, there's also a library among the expansive, easy flow of the rooms sweeping along the entire 6th floor, with a casual eating area connected to the kitchen as well. According to the listing, every apartment in the building takes up its entire floor, offering the highest levels of service and privacy with a doorman. And yes, it's pet-friendly.

Here's some photographs of her home, with only the lucky who can afford it getting to see each and every space.

Estate of Boston's Barbara Walters is Selling Her Stunning 5th Avenue Manhattan Home 944 Fifth Avenue, 6th Floor, Alexa Lambert of Compass Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller