Every Place Predicted to Get Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather Impacting Millions Across U.S.

The Spring storm season could ramp up in a big way this week when severe weather sweeps across the U.S., potentially affected as many as 15 million people.

What To Expect For Severe Weather This Week

The unpleasant weather will begin on Thursday. The Weather Channel predicts a round of severe conditions will sweep across the Plains and the Midwest.

Hail and damaging winds are expected for parts of:

Texas

Oklahoma

Kansas

Nebraska

Iowa

If that wasn't bad enough, The Weather Channel also says there could be a risk for an isolated tornado during round 1 of the severe weather this week. Expect the first wave to last throughout the day on Thursday.

Round 2 Could Be Even Worse

Unfortunately, there won't be much relief for folks in the affected areas before the second round of severe weather fires up. This one also could hammer additional states.

Fox Weather is predicting Friday's severe weather will impact a much wider area that will include:

Iowa

Illinois

Missouri

Nebraska

Kansas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

"On Friday, atmospheric conditions are more suitable for severe weather, so hail damaging winds and tornadoes will likely be in the increased risk zone," the outlet is reporting.

These conditions could continue on into Friday in some areas.

More Tornado Reports In 2024

Severe weather has been happening at an above average pace in parts of the U.S. in 2024. Fox Weather noted that there have been more tornadoes reported than usual for this time of the year.

To date, the National Weather Service has received 347 tornado reports, which is about 10 percent higher than normal. And we haven't even made it to May, which is typically the worst month for tornadoes.

Ohio has been one of the areas hit hardest by tornadoes in 2024. Columbus-based NBC4 is reporting 35 tornadoes so far for this year.

For comparison, the same area had a total of 57 reported tornadoes for all of 2023.

