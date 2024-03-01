Mom Blasts Target For Kids Clothes Exposing Skin: ‘Am I Overreacting?’

A Target shopper in Michigan has gone viral after she shared her concerns about a dress in the children's section that had cutouts on each side.

Target Dress In Viral TikTok

Meghan Mayer shared the video on TikTok earlier this week with the text "am I overreacting?" The video was posted after Mayer was surprised the style of a dress that she initially thought would be good for a child's Easter outfit.

"I am a little bit more conservative when it comes to my kids' clothes, so maybe I'm overreacting," Mayer says as the video begins. "But let me know what you think of these dresses."

The video then turns toward a rack of dresses Mayer says are in the kids clothing section. Target signage is clearly visible in the video.

"Look at these little slits on the sides of these dresses," Mayer instructs the viewer. "Right at the hips on all of these dresses."

The dress in the video appears to be the Girl's Smocked Bodice Cut Out Chiffon Dress by art class that is currently listed on Target's website for $20.

The dress style comes in three colors and has cutouts on each side near the hip area.

Is This Mom 'Overreacting?'

Mayer's video has been viewed more than 2 million times in less than a week. So far, commenters seem evenly split on whether or not the style is a little too much for a kids dress.

"I'm a radical and progressive and feminist and I feel this is just unnecessary and absolutely sexualizing," TikTok user Melanie Jade commented.

READ MORE: Target Store Slides Down West Virginia Hill In Terrifying Video

Others felt Mayer needed to accept current fashion trends.

"I think you're overreacting, its a style right now," TikToker @lauraborealis2.0 said "There's nothing sexual about a person's side."

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker