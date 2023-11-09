Families are challenging and weddings are emotional.

Mix the two of those together and you get unforgettable moments, both good and, sometimes, bad.

Father-Daughter Dance With A Twist

A bride in Michigan was recently provided a memorable father-daughter dance that left wedding reception guests in tears. The video from that moment has already been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

According to Newsweek, Shea Kirchoff was celebrating her wedding with a traditional father-daughter dance as guests watched around the dance floor.

The video shows her father motioning to someone off camera in the early part of Brad Paisley's "He Didn't Have To Be." Moments later, her biological father walks into the shot and takes over dancing with Shea.

"I have a complicated relationship with my biological father, and always planned my father-daughter dance to be with my step-dad," Kirchoff shared with Newsweek.

Kirchoff went on to say that she actually hates the term step-dad and that she always considered the man who married her mother when she was 2 years old to be her "dad."

But it was her dad's insistence that she let her biological father be part of the special moment on her wedding day.

"My dad said, 'I want him to cut in. He's your dad, too. Just tell me when you're ready,'" Kirchoff told Newsweek.

'Not A Dry Eye In The House'

Kirchoff mentioned there wasn't a "dry eye in the house" when she recently shared the video of the dance on TikTok.

"Everyone on my side who knew the situation was sobbing, including my mom and dad, and myself," she said in the post.

Her dad was immediately greeted with hugs from wedding reception guests once he left the dance floor.

The admiration for his kind gesture has continued in the comments on TikTok.

"In that moment, in that dance, in that hug, in that handshake, in that respect. There is so much healing," Kehla Latham commented on the video.

