11 Absolute Worst Burger Joints According to Vegans

Burgers are good. You probably know this whether you partake in eating red meat or you're a diehard vegan.

That being said, some burger joints are better than others according to those who lean toward a more vegan lifestyle.

Worst Burger Joints For Vegans

PETA has assigned grades to several fast food restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. Let's first start with the locations that received a D letter grade for their overall friendliness toward vegans.

  • Sonic Drive-In
  • Culvers

If you're thinking "wait, those places actually do have vegan and vegetarian options," you're not wrong. The website notes both Sonic and Culver's serve veggie burgers, but they are either not available at all locations or not listed on all menus.

There is a little more company among the burger joints marked with an F letter grade.

  • Five Guy's
  • Hardee's
  • Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
  • In-N-Out
  • Krystal
  • Steak 'n Shake
  • Wendy's
  • Whataburger

Are we surprised by any of the names on this list? I mean, Hardee's serves something called the Monster Thick Burger.

Unfortunately for one restaurant, an F grade wasn't the lowest on PETA's scale. The lowest-rated restaurant was awarded an F- minus

Vegans say there is a whole lot of nothing when it comes to options they could enjoy at the restaurant. Sorry, there is no veggie version of the Bacon Buford Sourdough Melt.

Best Burger Joint According To Vegans

Vegans named several restaurants in the U.S. and Canada that they prefer when the need arises to grab a burger.

READ MORE: 10 Totally Random McDonald's Chicken McNugget Facts You Probably Don't Know

Among the most widely available spots in the U.S. are Red Robin, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, White Castle and Burger King.

Yes, the king of burgers is beloved by vegans. Burger King currently offers the plant-based Impossible Whopper. Additional options using plant-based chicken are being tested in select markets.

Here is a look at the overall most popular chain restaurants in the U.S. according to both vegans and non-vegans.

