Recalled Holiday Food Item Was Sold at Major Massachusetts Supermarket

It's that time of year when people are buying more food, preparing more meals, and indulging in desserts more often than usual. There is one decadent treat that you may want to steer clear of if you are allergic to milk.

Massachusetts Big Y Shoppers Should Check to See if They Have Dark Chocolate Coins in Their Homes

Massachusetts-based supermarket chain Big Y recently notified customers on its website of a sweet treat that has been added to the recall list. Manischewitz has recalled the company's Dark Chocolate Coins because they may contain undeclared milk. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, you could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if these chocolates are consumed. We have included product details below:

Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins/UPC: 7270020038/Size .53oz/Lot Code: 2283

The product was distributed nationwide between Sept. 26, 2023, and Nov. 28, 2023, and the product was sold at Big Y. Big Y which is based in Springfield, MA has locations throughout Massachusetts including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams, Southwick, Wilbraham, West Springfield, Westfield, Greenfield, South Hadley, Southampton, Northampton, Longmeadow, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Springfield and Enfield just to name a few.

Big Y notes on its website that upon returning with proof of purchase (if the product was discarded) you will receive a refund. In addition, you can more information regarding the recall along with a photo of the particular dark chocolate coins that have been added to the recall list by going here.

