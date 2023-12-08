NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is not just one of the most dominant basketball players ever, but also quite the celebrated entrepreneur. And now, Shaq is bringing his fast chicken restaurant franchise, which he founded, into Massachusetts.

The restaurant chain, Big Chicken, will be making its way to the Bay State. In case you're wondering what type of menu that Big Chicken serves up, according to the restaurant's website, it describes itself as such:

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

The six new Massachusetts locations of Big Chicken will be going into the regions of Boston, Metro West, Cape Cod, and Northshore. One of the franchisees, Barry Lattuca, had this to say about bringing Big Chicken to Massachusetts:

With a deep-rooted history in Boston and its restaurant scene, we are thrilled to venture into the exciting world of Big Chicken. When we went for the discovery day, we knew it was the right fit because we truly love the product and the passion behind it. For us, it’s not just about the celebrity connection; it’s about the food. We can’t wait to expand the brand’s presence along the coast of Boston.

Prior to the new Massachusetts locations that have no set opening dates as of yet, the Big Chicken had 21 locations throughout the country. And there are bigger plans for the franchise, like opening more than 300 nationwide at some point.

If the chicken is half as good as Shaq's days on the basketball court were, the Big Chicken franchise could be a pretty dominating force in the restaurant industry for quite awhile.

