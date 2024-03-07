A retired wrestler who spent time with the WWE before transitioning into politics has turned himself in after being suspected of killing a man in Las Vegas in 2023.

The Associated Press is reporting 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer turned himself in to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Wednesday. He was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Rodimer has been charged with open murder in the death of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp in a Resorts World hotel room last year. Las Vegas police say the two were involved in an "altercation" in the room on Oct. 29 that resulted in Tapp sustaining injuries

Tapp was transported to a local hospital. Police say he died several days later from injuries sustained in the hotel room incident.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head.

Rodimer was a contestant in the fourth season of WWE's Tough Enough contest, which awarded the winning wrestler a contract with the organization.

While he didn't win, Rodimer later signed a development deal with WWE. He made his television debut with WWE in 2007 as Dan Rodman taking on the likes of Mark Henry, Val Venis and John Cena, who wrestled for the WWE Championship in a non-televised match.

Rodimer retired from the business later that year. He eventually attempted to move into politics, making an unsuccessful run as a Donald Trump-backed Republican congressional candidate in Nevada in 2020. He would later fall short as a congressional candidate in Texas.

