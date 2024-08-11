People Moving to Maine From Massachusetts Are in For a Big Surprise

For years, people looking to escape the high cost of living, restrictive laws, and crime in Massachusetts have made the move to other New England states. One of the most moved-to states by people in Massachusetts has been, for years, Maine.

According to Stacker, in 2019, about 20% of the people who made the move to Maine came from the Bay State. This pace ramped up even more during the pandemic. As people who spent much of their time working in offices were forced to work from home, many realized that they could work from basically anywhere. At that point, they made the decision to make a quality of life move from Boston, Worcester, etc to the State of Maine.

Even though we have put the pandemic behind us, each year thousands of people make the move from Massachusetts to Maine.

Of course, those who make the move should be in for a few surprises. Some would say they are in for a culture shock. This is especially true for people who are relocating from larger Massachusetts cities like Boston, Worcester, or Springfield.

Keep in mind that not all of these differences are bad. Some could be considered positive. It just depends on how you feel.

Shocking Differences Between Massachusetts & Maine Here are some things that shock people who have made the move from Massachusetts to Maine.

What do you think of our list? What other changes would you add to the list? Did we get any wrong? You can let us know by sending us a message inside our radio station app.

