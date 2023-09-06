This Beautiful Pond is a Hidden Gem for Relaxation in Massachusetts

This past Labor Day weekend offered plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. With that in mind, my wife and I planned some fun outdoor activities for my daughter Hannah. One of those activities included swimming at a lake or in this case a pond that is about the size of a lake. The body of water we chose is located in Savoy Mountain State Forest in Massachusetts and it's called North Pond.

Savoy Mountain State Forest is primarily located in the Berkshire County towns of Savoy and Florida and is absolutely beautiful. It features four ponds (North, South, Bog, and Burnett), and seven hill and mountain summits The North Pond location has a nice, little beach which didn't have many people there on the day we went which was great for us since we wanted to avoid overcrowded areas.

There are many activities you can partake in at Savoy Mountain State Forest including camping, canoeing/kayaking, cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking, hunting, mountain biking, non-motorized boating, snowmobiling, and swimming.

I can't stress enough that North Pond was very peaceful and relaxing. I know that summer will be transitioning into fall soon but if you have a chance to get to North Pond and Savoy Mountain State Forest even if it's for a non-swimming activity, you'll really enjoy it and be glad that you checked it out. If you don't make it there soon, you'll have a new place to explore next summer. Learn more about Savoy Mountain State Forest including camping rates, hours, restrictions, and more by going here.

