Here Are The Best Weekends For Leaf Peeping on the SouthCoast

Whether you see Labor Day weekend as the unofficial end of summer or the unofficial beginning of fall, the fact remains that a seasonal change is coming.

From apple and pumpkin picking to Halloween costumes and hay rides, there's a lot of family fun to be had during Fall in New England.

But it might be the colors of Fall that really make this our best season.

Leaf peeping has become a reason to travel for many people and tourists are often heading to our corner of the country for those leaves.

So when should they arrive this season?

The weather and nature experts have weighed in and laid out when we can expect to see the best fall foliage here on the SouthCoast, though it might be later than you'd expect.

After a very rainy summer in New England, we should probably see some seriously vibrant reds, oranges and yellows in the trees this Fall. However, the warmer weather means we will likely wait a bit longer for them.

According to NewEngland.com, trees probably won't even start to change color until mid-September and most of the SouthCoast will still be in the early stages of that change by early October.

Peak Fall Foliage Weekends Across the SouthCoast

According to those that have crunched the numbers, the earliest peak for fall colors will be out on the Cape.

The weekend before Halloween, October 28 & 29, the Cape will hit its peak for the season. From Bourne out to Provincetown the trees will be flooded with fall colors.

November 4 & 5 all of Northern Rhode Island and towns like Plainville and Foxborough will be the areas to visit.

November 11 &12 is really the best weekend to just drive around in our corner of the world. Everywhere from Wareham to Westport, Norwell to North Attleboro and all of Rhode Island will be at its peak for the season.

November 18 & 19 is when most of New England is past prime leaf peeping for the season. However, the colors will still be vibrant out on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket as well as in Newport, Tiverton and Middletown. So perhaps a late season getaway will be perfect just before Thanksgiving.

Need a drive idea for those perfect peak weekends? Keep scrolling.

