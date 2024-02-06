Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved, because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.

Zippia used three major points in developing their conclusions:

How many people who live in the state that claim it's the worst

Whether or not people are moving to the state or leaving

Other states who declare they hate it.

So, who's on the "hated" list?

Massachusetts

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign. Jill_InspiredByDesign loading...

Massachusetts has become the Nickelback of New England. It's fun to hate on it, but you secretly really enjoy visiting. Massachusetts was ranked the #6 most hated state in the country, in large part because the people who live outside Massachusetts hate it. Only New Jersey and California have more states that rabidly hate them more than Massachusetts.

It's not just that, either. Massachusetts has seen a population decrease, and on top of that, roughly 6% of the population that already lives there thinks Massachusetts is the worst state in the country.

Minuteman Statue & Battle Green in the autumn. flySnow loading...

Connecticut

Ultima_Gaina Ultima_Gaina loading...

What is going on with Connecticut? Most people out of New England don't even realize that Connecticut is part of New England. How is it that a state that is seemingly so anonymous could be the #9 most hated state in the country? The answer is in the mirror.

Nearly one out of every five Connecticut residents think their state is the worst one to live in. The hate comes internally, because Connecticut has seen marginal population decrease and has absolutely zero states that have declared it to be their most hated.

Mitch Conrad/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Mitch Conrad/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

While New England has two of the most hated states in the country, it also happens to have two of the least hated states in the country as well.

Maine

Mackerel Cove, Bailey Island, Maine EJJohnsonPhotography loading...

Maine is tied for the #6 least hated state in the entire country. Unsurprisingly, Maine's population loves living in Vacationland. Maine actually saw a modest increase in population (likely thanks to the pandemic), and only has one state that declared it the worst (thanks, Massachusetts).

ArendTrent ArendTrent loading...

New Hampshire

Gabriel Shakour Gabriel Shakour loading...

New Hampshire is tied with Maine as the #6 least hated state in the country. Just like Maine, New Hampshire's residents really seem to love living in the Granite State. New Hampshire saw a nice population bump, with only one state declaring New Hampshire to be the worst (why, Vermont?).

Straystone Straystone loading...