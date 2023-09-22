These New England Beaches Are Among the Best on the East Coast

Here in New England, we're known for many things, including our beautiful natural surroundings. From mountains to lakes, beaches, and everything in between, we've got it all.

When it comes to our beaches, there's no shortage of places to sun, surf, swim, and relax. But what beaches take the cake as being not only the best in New England, but the entire East Coast? Thanks to a Beachfix study, we now know.

The website, which provides photos, guides, and other information about the best beaches around, compiled this list of the 15 best beaches on the East Coast. The selections include popular vacation destinations like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, but also three beaches from the New England area.

Before we reveal the New England beach that ranked highest on this list, here are two others that came in at #13 and #12, respectively.

#13: Old Orchard Beach, Maine

From its scenic pier with shops to the fun-filled Palace Playland and an abundance of resorts and hotels, there's so much to do at Old Orchard Beach. This writer hasn't been there in years, but hopes to pay another visit eventually.

#12: Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Not only is this beach spacious, but the area's also home to a busy boardwalk, concerts and events at the nearby Casino Ballroom, and recreation areas like Rye Harbor State Park. It's also the site of the annual Sand Sculpting Classic contest, which always draws in huge crowds.

And finally, the highest-ranked New England beach on the Beachfix list is...

#3: Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Amongst other attractions, Beachfix cites Cape Cod's "pristine beaches, delicious seafood, quaint towns, and historic lighthouses" as reasons for its high ranking. As for the beaches that beat out Cape Cod for the top spot? That would be Myrtle Beach at #2, followed by Ocean City, New Jersey, at #1.

