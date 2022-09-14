Berkshire County Will Celebrate “Revel For Recovery” This Sunday!
North County will not be holding a Voices for Recovery event due to a lack of capacity and volunteers. However, Living in Recovery will be hosting a recovery event on September 18th from 11 AM-6 PM in Pittsfield.
If you need transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in Recovery's Revel in Recovery event on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is taking care of you with free van service to the "Revel in Recovery" which will take place at the Pittsfield Commons from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
There will be two pick-up times scheduled for transportation to the event.
The first pick-up location is the UNO Community Center, located at 157 River Street, North Adams. The van will arrive at 10:00 a.m. and depart that location promptly at 10:30 a.m.
The second pick-up will take place at the Adams Market, located at 1Myrtle Street, Adams, arriving at 10:45 a.m. and departing promptly at 11:00 a.m. to the Revel in Recovery event.
As far as return service is concerned back to Adams and North Adams, that will depart from the Zion Lutheran Church (74 1st St., Pittsfield) at 6:30 p.m. The church is located adjacent to the Pittsfield Commons.
Each rider will need to have their information filled out. Riders under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult
If you want to be a part of this event, registration is required. People interested in a ride to the event should call the coalition office no later than 4:00 p.m. this Friday, or complete the google form at:
https://bit.ly/nbcctransportation
Revel in Recovery is a Recovery month event organized by Living in Recovery. For more information about the event and organization please visit the Living in Recovery page:
https://www.facebook.com/livinginrecoverypittsfield
For more info, contact our office at 413-663-7588.