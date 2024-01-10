Really? Massachusetts Has a Lemon Law for Pets?

Most of us are aware of the Massachusetts Lemon Law that protects consumers from being shafted if they purchase a defective vehicle but did you know that Massachusetts has a Lemon Law for pets?

Get our free mobile app

What is the Massachusetts Pet Lemon Law and How Does it Work?

Much like the traditional Lemon Law that pertains to vehicles, Massachusetts residents can return their dog or cat if he or she is defective. However, there is a little more to it than that so let's break down the details.

What to Know About the Pet Lemon Law in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Pet Lemon Law is actually called the Massachusetts Pet Purchaser Protection Law and the law only applies to animals purchased from licensed pet shops in Massachusetts. The law doesn't apply to private breeders etc. According to Consumer Affairs, if the animal is purchased from a licensed pet shop becomes ill, dies, or is found to have a congenital problem, consumers have two options.

(1) Return the animal for a full refund of the purchase price.

(2)Exchange the animal for one of similar value.

The Massachusetts Pet Purchaser Protection Law Has a Time Limit

After you purchase the animal you have 14 days from the purchase date to get your animal inspected by a veterinarian to find out if the dog or cat is diseased or has a congenital disorder. Consumers have two days after the veterinarian's examination to return the animal to the licensed pet shop and present documentation of illness or defect from the veterinarian. More details regarding the Pet Lemon Law can be found at mass.gov.

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles