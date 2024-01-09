Massachusetts has a lot of rich history. It also happens to have plenty of haunted history. As it turns out, there is something extremely haunting that took place in this town within the Bay State that assisted in its push to earn the title of 'most unusual town in Massachusetts'.

The entertainment publication 'Alot' has released a list of the most unusual town in every state. It included towns with monuments, stories, traditions, and more that make these particular towns a little bit more abnormal or just a bit more odd than the average town for each state. In Massachusetts, the thing that makes it most unusual town is quite the haunting and terrifying tale.

What is the Most Unusual Town in Massachusetts?

In the southeast region of the Bay State, there is a city that happens to be the tenth-largest within the state of Massachusetts, which is known as Fall River.

As you have probably guessed, the reason for Fall River being selected as the most unusual town in Massachusetts is due to the Lizzie Borden House. Here's what 'Alot' had to say about its pick for most unusual town in Massachusetts:

For those looking to scratch their true crime itch, Fall River — a small Massachusetts town — should rate highly on the bucket list. In 1892, the notorious murderer Lizzie Borden hacked her parents to death in this very town. These days, the site of these gruesome deaths is now a bed and breakfast. Unsurprisingly, given its history, it also allegedly offers a wide range of paranormal activity to explore in addition to its macabre allure. So if you want a break from your regular activities while getting your fix of supernatural and spooky true-crime experiences, Fall River is definitely worth checking out!

In case you're not exactly familiar with the legend of Lizzie Borden, 'Travel' provided a well written summary:

"Lizzie Borden took an ax, gave her mother 40 whacks..." well, her stepmother at least. Lizzie Borden may very well be America's most infamous accused murderess. She was charged in 1892 for the brutal ax slaying of her father and stepmother, Andrew and Abby Borden, inside their family home. Though she was found not guilty, sleuths throughout history up to the present still try to puzzle out America's famous who-done-it. Today, the site of the grizzly double murder is now a bed and breakfast and ghostly true-crime museum where doors are said to move on their own, shadowy figures move in the basement, and artifacts shift and change locations without anyone touching them.

And thanks in-large part to this haunting tale, Fall River is considered to be the most unusual town in Massachusetts. While being such an unusual town may not put it on everyone's bucket list of stops, it's definitely worth a visit for anyone in New England.

