Massachusetts’ #1 Best Hidden Gem Attraction According to Tripadvisor
Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. There is so much to do here and there is something for everyone. Whether you are interested in museums, bike trails, breweries, state parks, and spooky sites, Massachusetts has it all.
What is the Best Hidden Gem Attraction in Massachusetts?
With so many offerings and attractions in Massachusetts, it may be overwhelming where to start your journey. If you decide to make an appearance in Western Massachusetts, specifically the Berkshires, one attraction you won't want to pass up is the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. When searching "best-hidden gems in Massachusetts" on Tripadvisor, Norman Rockwell Museum tops the list. If you are a fan or are mildly interested in Rockwell's work and life, this Berkshire County museum is a must-see.
Here's What Travelers Are Saying About Norman Rockwell Museum on Tripadvisor
As you can see from the reviews (and these were just the recent ones) many folks enjoyed not only visiting Norman Rockwell Museum but the town of Stockbridge and the Berkshires in general. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is a top destination as many of these reviews came from people from all over the country and the world. Heck, Berkshire County itself tends to be a hidden gem for many but when they visit here they can't help but fall in love with the area.
Rounding out the top 5 Massachusetts Hidden Gem Attractions on Tripadvisor
- #2 Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
- #3 Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston
- #4 The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown
- #5 Shining Sea Bikeway in Falmouth
If you're still looking to organize your trip to Massachusetts and are looking for ideas another site that can give you some ideas is visitma.com. We hope you choose Western Massachusetts for your next trip. You won't regret it.
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn