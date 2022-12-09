Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!

The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!

We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going to be opening up today (Thursday, December 8th). But they have also taken to social media not only to announced their opening, but also their new menu they will be opening up with as well.

As they have previously announced, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill is under new management. The new owner is Miguel Gomez. He is the same owner of La Fogota just off Tyler Street in Pittsfield. Miguel's son, Daniel Gomez, will be the manager at Tito's.

Also, as they mentioned in their post, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has announced that they will be open six days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their only day closed during the week will be Wednesdays. The newly approved liquor license allows them to serve until midnight, so there are plans to stay open later beyond 9 p.m. on some weeknights. But they are still waiting on state approval for the date when that can take place.

Another change for the restaurant is their logo as they updated in recent months:

The day is finally here and Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill is now open! It's only a matter of time before 34 Depot Street in Pittsfield is regular go-to spot for all their loyal customers in the Berkshires.

