The reason I am bringing this up is that I was out and about doing some shopping Saturday when this kid comes screaming down the aisle like a wild little person, pulling items off the shelves, while the mom stood there looking at the price of something, and acting like this was nothing out of the ordinary for her as far as the behavior of her child!

I usually don't, but I rolled my eyes and walked away from the whole situation, and yes judged the mom for not making her child behave in a better manner.

And I was not the only one getting away from that situation. If the mom's wish was to have the whole aisle to herself, she definitely got it.

Don't get me wrong, I love kids, but this was way too much for me. If my kids ever acted like that in a store. I would be walking them out very quickly.

How many can get behind this one?

I have a coworker who takes probably 3 hrs of breaks in an 8 hr shift and she’ll listen to tik toks, YouTube, and straight-up speaker phone conversations the whole time.

One person on Reddit wrote,

Doesn’t matter if it’s just me and she or if the whole place is full. We’re just trying to decompress and relax and here comes the annoying dump of a human being with, what I imagine, is the loudest phone you can legally buy. Every time I mention it to a coworker they explode with relief that someone else finds her insufferable.

Yes, when you are in a room full of people what makes you think they want to hear your phone like that? Maybe if you asked them first? Hello, have we heard of earbuds???

My point being is when is it ok to be Judging someone when their behavior is totally lacking in respect for people around them? have you ever judged someone for their behavior in a public place? Would you say something to them?

