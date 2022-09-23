Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.

The Golden Eagle Restaurant Located on the Hairpin Turn starts you on your way on the Mohawk Trail.

The Golden Eagle-Facebook

Great food plus beautiful views of the mountains and the valley.

Salsa in Shelburne Falls

Salsa-Facebook

It's your chance to experience authentic Caribbean cuisine.

Baked Also In Shelburne Falls

Baked-Facebook

Not only do they have the sweets they also do eggs, sandwiches, burgers cocktails, and more.

New Fortune in Greenfield

New Fortune-Facebook

That crispy duck looks delish!

They offer Chinese, Sushi, and Vietnamese cuisines to cater to your needs. And are now open for dining in, takeout, curbside, and delivery.

Gypsy Apple Bistro, yes another in Shelburne Falls

Gypsy Apple Bistro-Facebook

Who would have thought that you could find french cuisine on the trail, it is

Fine French Cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.

French Kings Restaurant and Motel in Erving

French Kings Restaurant-Facebook

I looked at reviews and everyone said the service was great and so was the food, plus if you overeat you can always get a room!

North Village Smokehouse you can find them in Millers Falls

North Village Smokehouse-Facebook

If you love smoked meats this is your kinda place!

Williams Restaurant in Gardner

Williams Restaurant-Facebook

Good food, great prices.

Wagon Wheel Restaurant

Wagon Wheel- Facebook

That is one delicious Poboy! They offer creative road food in a casual, friendly atmosphere energized by locally grown and produced ingredients. Have breakfast inside by the fire in the wintertime or dinner outside under the stars in the summer. Call for daily specials!

