The 3 Most Affordable Towns & Cities to Live in Massachusetts for 2023

It's quite clear that folks from different walks of life enjoy visiting and moving to Massachusetts. If you're looking for a top state to raise a family, Massachusetts checks that box. If you are looking for a state with a sound education, Massachusetts checks that box. If you are looking for a state that has areas of beautiful mountains and wide open spaces along with the downtown hustle and bustle spotlighting live music, art, and high-tech jobs, Massachusetts checks those boxes as well.

Where are the Most Adorable Towns and Cities to Live in Massachusetts?

If you're thinking of moving to Massachusetts but are looking for some of the most affordable towns and cities to live in (and who isn't), you've come to the right place. SmartAsset recently released its eighth annual study analyzing the most affordable places to live in Massachusetts for 2023. According to the site, the analysis weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income. Places, where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location, were the places that ranked highest in the study. Below are the top three most affordable places to live in Massachusetts according to SmartAssest's study.

#3 Athol

The Town of Athol comes in at the number three position.

Average Closing Costs: $3,440

Annual Property Tax: $2,626

Annual Homeowner's Insurance: $695

Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment: $8,861

Median Income: $54,500

Affordability Index: 33.28

#2 Palmer

The City of Palmer ranks in the number 2 position.

Average Closing Costs: $2,236

Annual Property Tax: $3,862

Annual Homeowner's Insurance: $850

Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment: $10,830

Median Income: $68,694

Affordability Index: 33.91

#1 Longmeadow

The Town of Longmeadow takes the top spot in the site's study.

Average Closing Costs: $4,680

Annual Property Tax: $7,630

Annual Homeowner's Insurance: $1,465

Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment: $18,671

Median Income: $124,410

Affordability Index: 34.30

You can view the remaining towns and cities that made the study by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.