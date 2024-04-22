The Most Dangerous Dogs In Massachusetts
This post is surely to offend someone. I had a pit bull, I know they're a fantastic dog breed, but they can be very dangerous. Pit bulls were responsible for 66% of all dog bite fatalities from 2006-2019.
The most dangerous dog breeds in Massachusetts
4.5 million people are bitten by dogs every year. Less than 1% of dog bites are fatal which the good news. The bad news is that children ages one to four are likely to succumb to a dog bite. -forbes
- Pit Bulls
- Rottweiler
- German Shepherd
- Husky type
- Doberman Pinscher
In the 15-year period of 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 66% (346) of these deaths. -dogsbite.org
What about the most and least favorite breeds in Massachusetts?
Yes, the shepherd types cross over.
A recent survey revealed the most and least favorite dog breed in Massachusetts. Dogs are often talked about on the "Slater and Marjo" show because I'm perceived to hate dogs. I didn't grow up with dogs, but I certainly don't hate them. Maybe I dislike them a little.
My perception of pit bulls were forever changed when my late wife introduced me to hers before we were married. I loved that dog. However pit bulls are not the most favorite breed in the commonwealth.
The #1 Dog Breed In Massachusetts
Labrador Retriever.
Labrador retrievers are a lovable, affectionate dog breed that make stellar companions. These dogs are athletic dogs and require a lot of exercise and activity, including fetch and swimming. -forbes.com
An intelligent British breed (gun dog) developed to retrieve game for hunters with loud firearms.
The Top Breeds In America
- Australian Shepherd
- German Shepherd
- Bulldog
- Labrador Retriever
- Bernese Mountain Dog
Most Americans adopt their dogs as puppies. Dogs can be expensive and their are always plenty to adopt from you local humane society. I remember my father in-law buying a purebred French Bulldog for $1500.
Massachusetts Least Favorite Breed
Great Dane.
Great Danes are a large dog breed, weighing up to a massive 175 pounds and 32 inches tall—and when standing on their hind legs, are taller than most people. Great Danes are a good choice for someone looking for a guard dog, but are also known as gentle giants. -forbes
My girlfriend's brother has 3 Great Danes and there annoying to be around when we have large family gatherings.
