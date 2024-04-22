The Most Dangerous Dogs In Massachusetts

This post is surely to offend someone. I had a pit bull, I know they're a fantastic dog breed, but they can be very dangerous. Pit bulls were responsible for 66% of all dog bite fatalities from 2006-2019.

The most dangerous dog breeds in Massachusetts

4.5 million people are bitten by dogs every year. Less than 1% of dog bites are fatal which the good news. The bad news is that children ages one to four are likely to succumb to a dog bite. -forbes

Pit Bulls

Rottweiler

German Shepherd

Husky type

Doberman Pinscher

In the 15-year period of 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 66% (346) of these deaths. -dogsbite.org

What about the most and least favorite breeds in Massachusetts?

Yes, the shepherd types cross over.

A recent survey revealed the most and least favorite dog breed in Massachusetts. Dogs are often talked about on the "Slater and Marjo" show because I'm perceived to hate dogs. I didn't grow up with dogs, but I certainly don't hate them. Maybe I dislike them a little.

My perception of pit bulls were forever changed when my late wife introduced me to hers before we were married. I loved that dog. However pit bulls are not the most favorite breed in the commonwealth.

The #1 Dog Breed In Massachusetts

Labrador Retriever.

Labrador retrievers are a lovable, affectionate dog breed that make stellar companions. These dogs are athletic dogs and require a lot of exercise and activity, including fetch and swimming. -forbes.com

Purebred Golden Retriever dog portrait in outdoors

An intelligent British breed (gun dog) developed to retrieve game for hunters with loud firearms.

The Top Breeds In America

Australian Shepherd

German Shepherd

Bulldog

Labrador Retriever

Bernese Mountain Dog

Most Americans adopt their dogs as puppies. Dogs can be expensive and their are always plenty to adopt from you local humane society. I remember my father in-law buying a purebred French Bulldog for $1500.

Massachusetts Least Favorite Breed

Great Dane.

Great Danes are a large dog breed, weighing up to a massive 175 pounds and 32 inches tall—and when standing on their hind legs, are taller than most people. Great Danes are a good choice for someone looking for a guard dog, but are also known as gentle giants. -forbes

My girlfriend's brother has 3 Great Danes and there annoying to be around when we have large family gatherings.