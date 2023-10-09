Popular Chain Restaurant Finally Opens Doors at First True Western Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Folks who live here, and those who come to visit, get to enjoy its vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. There really is something for everyone

Something Massachusetts isn't exactly famous for is its culinary scene, but believe us, it's thriving. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of chain restaurants that Massachusetts doesn't have, but one that residents in the Berkshires have been anxiously awaiting has finally opened it's doors.

Popular 110 Grill Has Opened its First Restaurant in the Berkshires

A project that has been in the making for almost two years has finally opened its doors. 110 Grill in the Center at Lenox Shopping Plaza was announced in early 2022 with an expected open date of December of that same year. After construction of the brand new restaurants adjacent to Kohls and Market 32 was completed, it was announced there would even be more of a delay because of staffing issues. As of Friday, October 6, the doors are officially open.

The Lenox, Massachusetts location cost around $3 million to build and is the chain's 40th location. The new eatery will employ around 50 full and part-time employees and will be open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The "upscale casual" restaurant has a menu that features burgers, salads, appetizers, seafood, flatbread, steaks, mac and cheese, and much, much more. Gluten-free diners will be happy to know that their entire menu can be prepared to cater to a gluten-free diet.

The Lenox, MA location of 100 Grill also features an outdoor seating area with firepits and a full bar. The chain has locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York, but this is its first location in the Berkshires.