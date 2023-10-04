Berkshire Humane Society BONUS Pet of the Week: Meet Bella

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week we have two pets to shine the spotlight on in honor of the Subaru Loves Pets grant made available by the ASPCA and Subaru, through Haddad Subaru. Although October is technically Adopt a Dog month, the grant via the Subaru Loves Pets initiative and the ASPCA will provide $100 off the first 31 adoptions during the month of October for all cats and dogs.

This week's Dog of the Week is Bella, a 10-year-old chihuahua mix, a sweetheart who is searching for a loving home that can cater to her special needs. Bella is completely blind and despite this, she’s an active girl who still enjoys exploring the great outdoors. With her sweet and gentle personality, she would make a wonderful addition to any family.

Bella gets along well with older, calm dogs and cats; additionally, she could live with older and respectful children. Her adaptable nature and friendly disposition make her the perfect companion for any family in search of a furry friend.

Bella is mostly house-trained and may have an accident here and there, but with just a little bit of guidance and patience, she will easily acclimate to her new surroundings.

If you are looking for a loyal, loving, and laid-back companion, Bella is the dog for you!

If you think you may be interested in learning more about this sweet girl, please reach out to the kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more details.

Don't forget the month-long celebration will be capped off with Berkshire Humane Society's annual Subaru raffle drawing on Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. at Haddad Subaru, 652 East Street in Pittsfield, where Slater & I will broadcast live with plenty of food, fun, and vendors. More information on the car raffle can be found here.\