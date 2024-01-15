Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

While Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life, there are other states in New England that are home to some more top ranking places to live in the U.S.

Wallet Hub, an accredited personal finance website, recently published a list of the best places for families to live in the U.S. and a small New England town made the elite list.

To determine their results, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

This New England Town Named Best Place for Families to Live in the U.S.

Coming in at number five on the list was South Burlington, Vermont. Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the picturesque town in the Green Mountains.

Surrounded by beautiful mountain views and providing easy access to Lake Champlain, it's no wonder South Burlington in Vermont is a popular choice with families seeking outdoor recreation. An 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, athletic fields, and many parks comprise some of the town's sports and leisure facilities. South Burlington is home to about 20,000 residents, resulting in a quiet, laid-back vibe ideal for raising a family. Access to quality education is another reason to settle here. South Burlington has five schools — three elementary, one middle, and one high school where the student-to-teacher ratio is just 12 to one. Affordable housing is also part of the town's appeal. The median home value is about $460,000, according to Zillow, about $40,000 less than neighboring Burlington.

Other New England towns that made the list were Warwick, Rhode Island at number 19 Portland, Maine at 22, Nashua, New Hampshire at 25, Lewiston, Maine at 32, Burlington, Vermont at 45, and Boston, Massachusetts at 84.